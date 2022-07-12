New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Karnataka High Court judge Justice H P Sandesh, who purportedly made some adverse remarks against Anti-Corruption Bureau ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, to defer the hearing in a bail case there for three days.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government and the counsel of the ADGP of ACB and requested the HC judge to defer the hearing. The ADGP, in his plea, has sought expunction of adverse remarks of Justice Sandesh during the hearing of a bail application. Justice Sandesh called the ACB a "collection centre" and Singh its head a "tainted officer".

Later, on July 11, the high court judge also dictated an order in which he, reportedly stated that he was threatened with transfer and the threat of transfer was conveyed to him by another sitting judge. We think it is fit to request the learned judge to defer the hearing for three days...This period will allow us to peruse the order passed by the judge on July 11, top court said. (PTI)