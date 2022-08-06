New Delhi: This Independence Day "Red Fort" will be witnessing something special as the country celebrates "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" marking the 75 years of independence. For the first time in history, The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), a prototype developed under the government’s Make In India concept, by DRDO will be part of the 'Ceremonial Gun Salute' at Red Fort on August 15.

'Advanced Artillery Guns' to join ’25 Pounder British guns’ for Ceremonial Gun Salute at Red Fort

The indigenous guns built by DRDO will be firing during the Ceremonial Gun Salute along with the ’25 Pounder British guns’ which were traditionally fired till now. The DRDO team of Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) led by a serving Lieutenant Colonel is responsible for getting these firing practices conducted.

ATAGS has already proved its mettle in the recently conducted summer trials at Pokhran in May 2022 and is currently undergoing a DGQA evaluation. The project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. DRDO laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) has partnered with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this specialized gun

ATAGS, the 155mm caliber Gun has a firing range of 48 km. With advanced features like high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, and automatic command, and control system with night capability in direct-fire mode, the gun is a world-class system that fires in a Bi-modular charge system in Zone 7. It is noteworthy that no other Gun in the world is known to have that capability yet.