Panaji: Majority of the winning candidates in Goa Assembly Elections are crorepatis, shows data compiled in a report released on Monday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The results of the Goa assembly polls 2022 were announced on March 10. The ruling BJP secured a narrow victory in Goa winning 20 of the 40 seats. Out of the 40 winning candidates from five different political parties in addition to independent candidates, 39 have officially been declared to be crorepatis based on the ADR survey.

The report further said that 75 per cent of candidates have assets worth over Rs 50 million, while 20 per cent candidates have assets between Rs 20 million and Rs 50 million. The remaining 5 per cent have assets between Rs 10 million and Rs 20 million.

Moreover, as many as 30 newly elected MLAs out of 40 in the Goa Assembly have assets worth over Rs 5 crore. The remaining 8 candidates have assets between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. One of the candidates has assets between Rs 10 million and Rs 20 million, while the remaining ones have assets of worth less than Rs 50 lakh.

The richest candidate among the winning candidates

The richest of the rich among the Goa politicians are Congress candidates Delilah Michael Lobo and her husband Michael Vincent Lobo. Delilah, a 44-year-old graduate from Silom constituency, declared assets worth Rs 92.9 crore. Whereas Michael Lobo, who won the Goa Assembly elections from Kalangut constituency, also declared assets worth Rs 92.9 crore.

The third richest candidate after them is Dr. Chandrakant Shetty, who is an independent candidate and has won the election from Bicholim. His total declared assets are worth more than Rs 59 crore. Babush alias Antancio Monsar, who defeated Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal from Panaji Assembly constituency and won again on a BJP ticket, owns assets worth over Rs 48 crore, securing the fourth position in the list. Whereas Vijay Sardesai of Goa Forward Party, who was elected from Fatorda constituency, has assets worth over Rs 37 crore. Rodolfo Louis Fernandes, a congressional candidate from the St. Cruz constituency, comes next with more than Rs 34 crore in assets.

