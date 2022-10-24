Dehradun: A case has been registered here as two MP students got admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) with forged documents. Zero FIR was registered by the police and sent to the Madhya Pradesh police. In both incidents, the students belong to MP.

Police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Rawat said that based on a complaint received from the commandant of RIMC Dehradun, the age and residence proof of the two students were found to be fake. Considering the seriousness of the matter, separate FIRs have been registered against the family members of the students belonging to Gwalior and Bhind.

The cadet of Gwalior enrolled in class VIII in RIMC on June 10. In the investigation, it was found that fake date of birth and residence certificates were furbished. On October 22, 2020, an application was received under the same name, but with a different DOB.

In the application that was submitted on March 27, the date of birth was given as May 10, 2010, while in the second application, the DoB was mentioned as September 26, 2008. Meanwhile, another cadet of Bhind got enrolled in September 2020, wherein the date of birth, residence and educational documents of the cadet turned out to be fake.

The cadet's father had applied on March 19 and November 18, 2020, with two different names, where even the DoB was not matching. The date of birth was March 8, but the year varied with one given as 2008 and the other as 2010. The student took admission in the October session.