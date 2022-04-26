New Delhi: The AIIMS administration has suspended nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla for issuing threats to doctors to stall work at the Operation Theatre (OT) due to the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands. Earlier, a video purportedly showing Harish Kumar Kajla issuing threats to AIIMS doctors had also gone viral.

Because of the alleged threats of stalling the work, several vital surgical operations were deferred. Following it the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) complained to the AIIMS hospital authority and also to the police as well, for jeopardizing the life of several patients who needed vital surgical intervention.

Some of the protesting paramedics, in a video, while refuting the allegations, said, "We have several long-pending demands, including shortage of paramedics at the hospital. Earlier, the OT nursing staffers' strength was 120 which has come down to 70. This low strength has been affecting our work and putting pressure on residual staff."

The paramedics said that "chances of errors" have gone up. "Besides, we have security issues as well that need a solution, particularly waiting at the bus stop after finishing the work during the night. The matter was about to be resolved but unfortunately, notice was issued to Harish Kumar Kajla. We will not retract and go by the union's decision," they said.

On Friday, the AIIMS administration had lodged a complaint against Kajla and four others--Samir, Binod, Usman and Virender, with the Hauz Khas police station, alleging that all the five created obstructions while on duty thereby jeopardizing the lives of several patients. On the other hand, the police said, "The probe is underway. The FIR in the matter will be registered thereafter."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the AIIMS nursing union went on an indefinite strike. The protesting nursing staffers are demanding taking back the suspension notice to Kajla immediately. On Monday, at least 50 surgeries that were to be performed were put on hold due to escalating rift between AIIMS doctors and the nursing union.

