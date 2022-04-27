Kurukshetra: Kanshi Ram, a landowner has got possession of half of the plot on KDB VIP road located in Sector-7 on Monday after 21 years. The district administration handed over the possession of the plot to Kanshi on the order of the court. Consequently, the landowner put a fence on one side of the road and closed the main road of the city. However, police diverted the route and put the barricades before the square.

Earlier, in 2001, the Haryana Urban Development Authority(HUDA) had acquired the land of Sector-7. Significantly, the land of Kanshi Ram, Gurcharan Singh and Didar Singh was also acquired. Meanwhile, Kanshi Ram expressed his right on the plot of 242 square yards and the court released the said land to him on February 18, 2008. The administration had authorised District Revenue Officer Chandiram and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran's (HSVP) Executive Officer Yogesh Ranga to implement the court's order.

However, there is a road built through the plot thus the authorities did not give the possession to Kanshi Ram following which a petition was filed again in the court. Subsequently, in 2021, the decision came in Kanshi Ram's favour. Meanwhile, Didar Singh told that his land comes under the Ratgal area and was acquired by the Land Acquisition Officer on December 12, 2001, under Award-III. Later, he filed a petition in the court against it in 2006, and on February 18, 2008, the court ordered HSVP to give back his land.

