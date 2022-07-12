Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested four accused who were charged for brutally assaulting a tribal student on July 9 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police arrested the accused after several members of the Hindu Jagran Manch gathered at the police station and demanded that the four accused face strict punishment.

A 22-year-old tribal student was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by his landlord on suspicion of swindling money from his son in Tejaji Nagar. The tribal student in Alirajpur district lived with his two sisters in a rented house. It is alleged that the owner identified as Nazim was told by his son that the victim manipulated his son into giving him Rs 50,000. He suspected the student after the latter purchased a new laptop.

Four arrested after horrific assault meted out to tribal student

Based on his suspicion, Nazim took the student with him to one of his friend's houses on the pretext of purchasing a goat on Bakrid. There he told the student that the goat was upstairs on the roof and he would bargain for it from his friends. After this Nazim and his friends allegedly thrashed the tribal student and poured petrol on his private part.

They even shot his video in the nude and threatened to circulate it. The accused also snatched his mobile phone and left him writhing in pain. After assaulting the tribal student he was threatened that he would be killed if he opened his mouth. Nazim then brought the student back home and lied to everyone that he had met with an accident.

After coming home the victim informed his family members of the incident that took place with him and registered an FIR at Tejaji Nagar police station against the four accused. The accused, identified as Nazim Khan (35) and his associates Aadil Khan (22), Saddam Patel (35), and Salman Patel (27), were booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other offences.

"After receiving the complaint, the police arrested the four accused who have been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). The victim was beaten up and tortured on suspicion of extorting Rs 50,000 from Khan's son," a police officer concerned said. Meanwhile, several members of the Hindu Jagran Manch gathered at the police station and demanded that the four accused face strict punishment.

Dhiraj Yadav, coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch said, "On July 9 an incident took place in Tejaji Nagar police station area, where a tribal student was kidnapped and brutally thrashed by his Muslim landlord. When the student tried to approach the police they made him look like he was the culprit and shooed him away with just a written complaint."

"After we came to know about his incident, we contacted the family of the victim. We demand stringent action against the accused. We have informed the ADGP and we will wait for the action taken against the accused," Yadav added. Addressing the media Manish Kapuria, Additional Commissioner said, "They have demanded strict action against the accused and we have assured them of detailed investigation regarding the same. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace while we are looking into this incident."