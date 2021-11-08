Hyderabad:The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections do not seem to be a cakewalk for the BJP now with the opposition parties upping the ante on every front. This has prompted the BJP leadership to swing into action and address the issues plaguing the party in the State. However, despite the adverse circumstances, the BJP is still hopeful about the 'MIssion 84'. The party leadership has given the responsibility to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead the charge in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP's is giving special attention to the seats which it lost in the 2017 Assembly elections in a bid to win them this time. Adityanath who played a key role in campaigning in the last Assembly elections will now lead the party in the State. Apart from stepping up campaigning, the saffron party has also started to revamp the organization and plug the loopholes. Adityanath has also started to sanction projects worth crores for development in the constituencies which the party failed to win in the last Assembly elections.

According to poll strategists, BJP needs hard work to win the seats where it lost in 2017 to cross the target of bagging 350 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. Poll statistics reveal that 84 seats including those which it lost in the by-elections are not with the BJP. Despite breaking the alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the BJP still lost those seats which were earlier held by the SBSP. The saffron party is now putting special emphasis on winning those seats.

Also Read - UP Polls: Owaisi scouts for big parties to tie-up, but forced to go it alone

Political analyst Professor Lalit Kuchalia said that the BJP is not person-oriented but an organization-oriented party that functioned at the grassroots level in a planned manner. He also said that the saffron party strategists are aware that the chances of winning all the seats which it won in 2017 are not very high.

Also Read - Jinnah row: Read books again, Akhilesh to detractors; UP minister suggests narco test for ex-CM

BJP sources said that the party leadership has instructed the ministers and office-bearers in charge of the districts to start reaching out to the people more after analysing the feedback on the earlier strategy for those seats.

Central tax officials are preparing reports on area-wise problems and developmental requirements and sending them directly to the Chief Minister and state president Swatantra Dev Singh. Preparations for foundation stone laying are being made on the basis of the reports.