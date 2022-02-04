Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who filed his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency on Friday, has declared in his election affidavit that there are no cases pending against him.

The 49-year-old BJP candidate, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, has mentioned himself as the son of Avedyanath -- his mentor and guru.

As per the affidavit, he owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively.

Adityanath's total assets stands at over Rs 1.54 crore. This includes movable assets only, as in the section for immovable assets, he has marked 'Not Applicable'.

Also Read: Battle for UP: Yogi files nomination in Amit Shah's presence

According to the document, the chief minister has gold 'kundal' weighing 20 grams, and are worth Rs 49,000 (at the time of purchase). He also has a Rudraksh mala in gold chain weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000, and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000.

In his educational qualification, Adityanath has mentioned that he did his BSc (Hons) from Bahuguna University, Srinagar, in 1992.

He has marked 'Not Applicable' in all the categories in the liabilities section.

PTI