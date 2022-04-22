Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the Grasim Industry Caustic Soda unit at Balabhadrapuram in Bikkavolu of East Godavari district. Jagan said it was a good sign that the Aditya Birla Group was coming forward to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the state through the Grasim industry with confidence. The CM also said that the industry has agreed to employ 75 per cent of the locals in the Grasim industry.

Jagan explained that the Grasim industry directly employs 1,300 people and indirectly 1,150. He said that in the past, the villagers were worried about the establishment of the industry, and said care was taken not to leave contaminated waste. The CSR funds provided by Grasim will be spent locally, the CM said.

Read: Jagan Reddy entrusts party jobs to disgruntled legislators

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. After the launch of Grasim Industries in Balabhadrapuram of East Godavari district, Kumara Mangalam Birla reached Tadepalli, along with CM Jagan, the latter arranged a dinner for Kumara Mangalam Birla at his residence and honoured him with a memento.

Kumara Mangalam Birla said that there are favorable conditions to invest in AP and thanked CM Jagan and officials for their cooperation in investing in AP. He said, "Andhra Pradesh is a favourable and attractive destination for investment. We have invested Rs 1,000 crore in the Grasim industry. We will increase this investment expenditure to Rs 2,500 crore in the coming days. We will create a large number of jobs through the industry. We also work to improve the skills of local people. "