New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark about President Droupadi Murmu and several other slip-ups in the past also — has put the party in an embarrassing situation. When the Congress as the opposition was exerting pressure on BJP, inside the Parliament to the streets for the past three days, now the party is appearing to be on a backfoot — with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's new gaffe.

Hence, it would not be an exaggeration if the Congress party considers Chowdhury a burden. Always cutting a sorry figure that he didn't know Hindi, therefore, he should be excused — would not apply this time around. Because any Bangla-speaking person who even knows little Hindi will make out the difference between 'Rashtrapatni' and 'Rashtrapati'.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is a big face in the Congress representing Bengal; true to his name 'Adhir' meaning 'impatient' or 'restless', always remained in a hurry while giving remarks whether it was in the Parliament or outside the House.

When Article 370 was abrogated; in August 2019, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Parliament surprised everyone with his utterances saying whether the government considered Jammu and Kashmir to be an internal matter of India. The opposition at that time had created uproar over the issue. Even Sonia Gandhi while in the House looked at him (Chowdhury) with surprise and disgust for making such a statement.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury again created a verbal gaffe on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi through his Twitter handle. After some time, Chowdhury had then deleted his Tweet stating that it was the handiwork of someone else. He gave an excuse that the phone was not with him when the Tweet appeared on his Twitter handle. Chowdhury also then filed a complaint with the Delhi police in this regard.

Chowdhury had also stated that there was a conspiracy against him. Responding to this, Farooq Abdullah then tweeted that Congress didn't need outsiders for its downfall, there were enough people inside the party for doing the job.

However, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi came in support of Choudury on 'Rashtrapatni' remark and said, "When Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has admitted his folly. Then BJP didn't need to drag the issue further." Nonetheless, politics is the game of image makeover. It takes years to build an image and it can be spoiled within a few seconds.