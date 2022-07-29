New Delhi: A day after controversy erupted over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark on President Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Chowdhury has not issued an unconditional apology. He also demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the issue.

"Adhir Ranjan has not issued an unconditional apology. Earlier when Draupadi Murmu was fielded as a candidate, then too, the Congress party had issued a negative statement. Sonia Gandhi should apologise," Joshi told media persons on Friday.

Taking a dig at suspended MPs protesting in front of the Gandhi statue, the Union Minister said "to those MPs feasting on chicken while sitting in front of the Gandhi statue, I ask this:- what have they been sent here for? Are they supposed to be here for 'charcha' (debate), or for chicken?"

Earlier in the day Congress MPs stated a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding an apology from the Government following an altercation between Congress president Smriti Irani and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remak on President Draupadi Murmu escalated on Thursday with Congress accusing the BJP MPs of subjecting its president to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" in the Lok Sabha.

The protesting Congress MPs were joined by MPs from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). According to sources during a break in Lok Sabha on Thursday Sonia walked to the treasury benches asking BJP MP Rama Devi why she is being dragged into the issue. They further revealed when Irani tried to intervene, Sonia told her " Don't talk to me!". Earlier Irani had criticised Sonia over the 'rashtrapatni' remark issue.