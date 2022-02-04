New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took potshots at the Centre, saying that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday was celebrated by the Centre, but his ethos is being ignored.

"You are celebrating the birthday of Netaji, but not his ethos", the Congress leader said during the Lok Sabha session on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present in the Parliament.

The Congress veteran went on, asking questions about the state of affairs.

"Most of the supporters here are chanting Modi-Modi-Modi only. Unemployed youth is now saying, 'Modi Ji lauta de hamare bure din, nahi chahiye achche din (Modi Ji return our bad days, we do not need better days)", Chowdhury added.

Directing his attack towards Modi himself, the West Bengal Congress leader said that the Prime Minister's remarks did not match with admissions by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Chinese intrusion issue.

"Defence Minister himself accepted that Chinese forces came in, but you, PM, said otherwise. How much land has China usurped, please tell us," Chowdhury also enquired?