Additional Divisional Railway manager arrested by CBI in graft case
Published on: 2 hours ago
Additional Divisional Railway manager arrested by CBI in graft case
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an Additional Divisional Railway Manager posted in Guwahati in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Sunday.
A 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer Jitender Pal Singh was arrested along with a person identified as Hari Om while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe, they said. Further details are awaited. (PTI)
Loading...