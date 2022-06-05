Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic reminder of the drawbacks of excessive mobile phone usage by children, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide leaving behind a note stating that she took the extreme step as she had no friends and was scoring low marks due to her addiction to videos of Korean bands.

A senior officer of Kallambalam police station, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said according to the suicide note of the girl, she was depressed as her addiction to the bands' videos were affecting her studies and she also had no friends. The officer said that till class 10, the girl was a good student.

However, after class 10, she started using her mom's mobile phone and got addicted to youtube videos of Korean bands, he said, adding that she had no other addictions. As a result, her contact with the outside world and her focus on studies got affected, he added.

On Saturday, the girl hanged herself inside her room where she used to study behind closed doors, police said. Therefore, no one realised what had happened till she did not open the door to go and have food. (PTI)