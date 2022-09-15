Hyderabad: In a world where a spoon full of sugar can make anything taste better, it is now alleged that it is the key component to obesity. After a research conducted recently, experts have advised no added sugar for infants and children 12 to 24 months old. The earlier you introduce added sugars, the more likely your child is to prefer sweet foods into childhood and throughout the rest of their life, the experts say.

Added sugars are sugars and syrups that are added to food during processing or preparation or later while serving food at the table. Eating foods that are high in sugar can lead to preventable diseases, such as heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure. Added sugar makes children accustomed to high doses of sugar from an early age. Replacements such as honey, jaggery, and fruits in their diet are recommended by the experts. Not only small children but also older children are at risk of getting used to that taste and thereby harming their own health.

Nutritionist Dr. Janaki Srinath says, "adding sugar to milk can cause gum problems and tooth decay. Chewable food and fruits should be given so that the release of bad bacteria in the saliva is reduced. Chewing also makes the jaws strong. All this should be practiced from early childhood."

"Indians get obese easily and there is always a risk of obesity in children as they sit for long hours in schools and are glued to gadgets. To ensure healthy nutrition, the food they eat must be high in nutrients. If young kids fill up on high-calorie, sugar-laden foods or drinks, it leaves less room for nutritious foods," she adds.