Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Opposition on Monday highlighted Adani's outstanding property tax worth Rs 12 crores in Ahmedabad and the inaction of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, during the two-day annual budget session 2023-24. The allegations were refuted by the BJP, leading to a ruckus in the and the eventual adjournment of the budget session.

Speaking after the session, Congress Leader Shahzad Khan said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation of selling 10 plots in prime locations to Adani's companies in 2006. "The land where Adani started gas filling stations belonged to the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS). Those plots were sold at a mere cost of Rs 16 crores. Adani conveniently flouted taxes without drawing any action," he said.

He further alleged that the AMTS and the Adani gas station has Rs 12 crores tax due. "An outstanding tax amount worth Rs 12 crore for the gas pipeline passing through the limits of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is pending. If the common citizens of the city have such tax arrears, their shops get sealed. Why hasn't there been any action against Adani's office despite such huge tax arrears?" he asked.

Rebutting the claims, Chairman of the Revenue Committee Jainik Vakil said that there is no discrimination between Adani and any citizen of Ahmedabad. "Adani airport or Adani's commercial office are all taxed. But the tax for Adani's gas pipeline was collected by the AMC in 2011. For the outstanding amount, there is a discrepancy case pending in the Supreme Court. The matter is listed to be heard in March," he explained.

He further added that the property has not yet been sealed as Adani Gas is making an ad-hoc tax payment worth Rs 5 crores every year. Besides, it has also been taken into consideration that gas is an essential commodity and its service cut off would affect the masses.

The blame game continued as the opposition called the BJP an agent of the Adanis, while the ruling party called the Congress the hand of a foreigner. The situation flared up as during the argument, the BJP Councilor called Congress an 'agent of Pakistan'. The statement, causing a huge uproar, led to the adjournment of the budget session for 45 minutes.