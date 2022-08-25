Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): This year, the Adani Agri Fresh Company has set the target of procuring 25,000 tonnes of apples from Himachal growers. Besides, it has also been learnt that this year the company has increased the procuring cost of apple. The company has upped the cost by Rs 4. The company will be procuring 7,000 tonnes more apples compared to the previous year's purchasing.

Adani Agri Fresh Company has fixed the procurement price for extra large apples at Rs 52 per kilo, whereas large, medium and small size apples are being obtained from growers at the rate of Rs 76 per kilo. The public relations officer of the company speaking to ETV Bharat said Adani Agri Fresh has been obtaining apples sent by growers to the Controlled Atmosphere Store located at three places in Himachal Pradesh. Last year, we have set the target of purchasing 22,000 apples from growers. But this year the estimated target is 25,000 tonnes.

The company is associated with horticulture farming for a long time and apple growers have been sending their produce to Controlled Atmosphere Stores regularly. Besides, we also ensure transferring of money into farmers' bank accounts within three work days. Apart from this, the packaging items for the transportation of apples to the Controlled Atmosphere Store are made available to farmers one month in advance. "We also provide horticulture tools, medicines, or other items to farmers at a subsidized rate to those showing interest in the same."