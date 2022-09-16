New Delhi: Film actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who were questioned by the Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police for several hours in an alleged extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, had a quarrel with Sukesh's aide Pinky Irani during the questioning on Friday, informed the sources.

Both are facing an investigation in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the interrogation, both came face to face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani. Both the actresses' one-on-one question-and-answer session with Pinky Irani led to a fight, said the sources.

According to the police officer involved in the investigation, both the actresses made allegations against Pinky Irani and started quarreling. They accused Pinky Irani of implicating them. As per the officer, the cops of Delhi Police had to intervene several times between the actresses and Irani to prevent the argument from taking a turn for the worse.

Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez faced marathon interrogation on Wednesday and Thursday. According to police officials, the actresses had never taken part in such a lengthy investigation process, so they looked uncomfortable. During this, the police gave the actresses a break from interrogation several times and asked for snacks for them from well-known restaurants in Delhi.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh -- the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh -- while posing as an official from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. It is said that when Sukesh started lavishing money on Jacqueline after failing to befriend Nora, she fell for it and had also discussed with actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar her intentions about marrying Sukesh.

During interrogation, Jacqueline told the EOW that she was not aware that Sukesh was in a live-in relationship with actress Leena Maria Pal. The probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi aside, four models/actresses were given money and expensive gifts by him, sources said.

