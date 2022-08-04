Mohali: Upasana Singh, a face familiar to many as “Bua” of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, has filed a case against Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for allegedly “breach of contract” in the District Court of Chandigarh. Advocate Karan Sachdeva and Irvan Neet Kaur filling the suit mentioned that their client signed a contract in the year 2020, with Sandhu after she won Femina Miss India.

Sandhu entered into an agreement with Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP being run by her to produce a Punjabi feature film ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. She signed Sandhu as the lead artist. Through this agreement, it was specifically agreed between the parties that the artist would make herself available throughout the promotional activities of the film both by being present in person during the events as well as virtually.

However, Sandhu evaded all her professional and contractual commitments of being the female lead artist in the film by completely ignoring all the communications made to her by the production house as well as all other concerned stakeholders by being absent from all the promotional events and distancing herself from the cast and crew.

She said that the director, Smeep Kang, and the producers of the film tried accommodating Harnaaz numerous times, as they were quite concerned about the changed scenario after her winning the Miss Universe 2021. However, she did not even answer a single message or any of the emails sent to her.

Upasana Singh said, "For every artist, their first film is very important and close to them, but Miss Sandhu is not promoting her own film that too in her 'mother tongue' despite being a Punjabi. Till now she has not shared a single post on social media, which shows that she feels shy and petty to be a part of a Punjabi film"

Upasana further claimed that they are incurring huge losses financially, due to her behavior as the film lost its distributors, its release date was compromised and ultimately, the release date was postponed from May 27, 2022, to August 19, 2022, which forced her to file a case.