Hisar (Haryana): Actress Munmun Dutta appeared before the Hansi Police Station on Monday in the case around her alleged remarks against the Scheduled Caste community. The actress was released on interim bail after two-hour interrogation as per the directions of the High Court.

Earlier, on January 28, the anticipatory bail petition of Munmun Dutta was rejected by the special court established under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Atrocities Act (SC-ST Act) of Hisar following which Munmun Dutta sought refuge from the Punjab Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail. Consequently, actress Munmun Dutta was ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days to join the investigation.

Earlier on May 13, 2021, a case was registered against the actress in the police station of Hansi, Haryana for allegedly making indecent remarks about Scheduled Castes. The complaint was filed by Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Atrocities Act. Significantly, in May 2021, a video of Munmun Dutta went viral in which she was seen making alleged derogatory remarks about the scheduled caste society.

Read: TV actress Munmun Dutta gets bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court