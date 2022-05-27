Kolkata(West Bengal): Bengal film actress Manjusha Neogis's body was found hanging at her Patuli residence in Kolkata, West Bengal on Friday close on the heels of the death of another Tollywood actress Bidisha De Majumdar on May 25. Leaving Bengal filmdom in shock since three divas died consequently.

The 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata. Her body was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door in Nagerbazar's flat. A probe has been initiated to identify whether it is murder or suicide in Bidisha Dey's death.Police have sent Bidisha's body to a hospital in the city for postmortem.

Just a few days ago, the death of actress Pallavi Dey, shook the Bengal film industry. Bengali actress Pallavi Dey was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat. The body was sent to MR Bangur Hospital for legal procedures. No suicide note was recovered from the place of occurrence and no external mark of injury was found on body, said Garfa Police Station.