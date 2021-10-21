Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey left from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after two hours of questioning in connection with the Cruise ship drugs case on Thursday.

The NCB had summoned the actress for questioning based on WhatsApp chat in the Aryan Khan's mobile. Ananya was asked to report to the office by 2 pm. However, she reached the NCB office two hours late at 4 pm. The actress was accompanied by her father and actor Chunky Pandey.

Earlier in the day, the NCB had conducted a search at Ananya Pandey's house in Bandra and confiscated her mobile phone.

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following the raid at a party on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

