Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A post-graduate student of Dhanbad's Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, who went to take a printout of her admit card, found Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture on her card. The student, Kajal Kumari, who has her economics exam next Tuesday, rushed to the chancellor, SK Baranwal for a solution.

Baranwal said that uploading photos and signatures on the admit card are not done by the university. It is a conspiracy to malign the image of the university. “After verification at our end, it was found that the form was filled up by the candidate. On basis of proof, accordingly, the admit card is generated. However, we will find the culprit, if any, and will take appropriate action.”

Kumari told media persons that while filling the form, everything was filled correctly but she was even more surprised when she checked her filled form online and found that the picture of the actress was attached to it. The examinee fears that the wrong photo on the admit card may debar her from the examination. However, the university authorities on Monday said that the technical error would be corrected so that the student does not suffer.