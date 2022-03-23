Chennai: The Tamil Actors Association's election was held at a Private Hotel in Thiyagaraya Nagar, Chennai. The winning 29 members took over as actor Nasser as president, Poochi Murugan as vice president, Vishal as general secretary, actor Karthi as treasurer. Earlier a press meet was held here.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Vishal said, "This is the first time in the history of the cast and crew that the results will be announced after 3 years. Thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Udayanithi Stalin, and the Returning Officer Padmanabhan for conducting the cast election honestly. we are proud of our success. We aim to work hard to take the next steps, including the new building of the Actors' Association. We have also gone to all the other courts except the tennis court to Collect votes.

That is why my marriage and the new building of the Actors' Association are getting delayed. We are going to build the new building to the extent that those who come to Chennai have to visit as a 'tourist spot'. We aim to work for the benefit of theatrical actors and their development. 60 percent of work has been completed. If only 4 more months were available the works would have been completed.

But now the cost has increased by 25 percent as the works have been dragged out for 3 years. That means another Rs 21 crore is needed and everyone's help is needed to raise the required amount. We will complete the construction work even if it takes begging. We have also held talks with the Chief Minister and also planning to request him for some help. We will also seek financial assistance from Shri Ganesh and Sarath Kumar if available. We intend to work together on everything".

PTI