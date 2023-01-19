Indore: A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday granted bail to Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the alleged suicide case of noted television actor Vaishali Thakkar, three months after he was arrested. Sessions court judge Dharmendra Soni granted bail to Navlani after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence sides.

Navlani's lawyer Rahul Pethe told reporters that he submitted in the court that the prosecution had failed to furnish any electronic evidence against his client so far. Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution submitted that considering the seriousness of the crime, the accused, should not be granted the relief. A police officer said that Navlani, who was Thakkar's neighbour, was arrested on October 19 last year.

He said that the TV actor was about to get married, but the accused was allegedly harassing her with the intention of stopping her marriage. Thakkar, who was known for her role in TV series 'Sasural Simar Ka', was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on October 15 last year. She had started her career with TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Thakkar was a native of Mahidpur town in Ujjain district.

A five-page suicide note was found from her house, in which the actor had named Rahul Navlani for harassing her, officials had earlier said.

Navlani's wife Disha is a co-accused in the case, but she went absconding after the incident. The police had failed to nab her despite announcing a bounty of Rs 5,000 for her arrest. However, a court had granted anticipatory bail to Disha in November last year. (PTI)