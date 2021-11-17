Chennai: Versatile Tamil actor Suriya and 2D Entertainment together presented a cheque worth Rs15 lakh to Parvathi Ammal, the wife of Rajakannu who was killed in police custody over alleged theft, which was later ruled out by the Madras High Court. Surya's latest hit movie "Jai Bhim" is based on his real life incident.

Recently, on behalf of the Communist Party, a request was made to actor Surya to help Parvathi Ammal, the victim of a real incident. Following which, Suriya had announced that he would make a bank deposit of Rs10 lakh and and 2D Entertainment Rs 5 lakh.

On Tuesday, Suriya called Rajakannu's wife Parvathi Ammal on Tuesday and handed over a cheque for Rs15 lakh.

Parvathy Ammal recalled the horror and the nightmare she has faced when her husband was taken into police custody. Ammal fought for justice for her husband Rajakannu, who was killed in police custody.

Meanwhile, a legal notice was issued to 2D Entertainment, actor Suriya Sivakumar and his wife Jyothika, as their company A.K. International has co-produced the film, director-screenwriter T.J. Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video, where the film is being streamed.

The legal notice says that "the people belonging to Vanniyar community have been shown in very poor light" in the film. "My client states that you have claimed the movie is based upon a real-life story and the storyline of the movie is based upon the decision of the Hon’ble High Court of Madras," the notice reads.

"In one of the sequences in the movie, you have shown the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam in the calendar behind the Sub Inspector of Police who commits the atrocity of torture in the movie. You have deliberately got printed a calendar of the year 1995 with the symbol of “Agni Kundam” representing the Vanniyar Sangam and community," it says.

'Jai Bhim' is a movie starring Suriya, which was released on November 2 ahead of the Diwali holiday. The film depicts problems faced by the tribal people based on the plight of Rajakannu, who was killed in police custody over alleged theft.