Chennai: Actor Suriya, his wife and actress Jyothika as well as DMK MLA and actor Udhaynidhi Stalin have been honoured with the US Global community Oscars for the year 2021, announced Illinois Congressman Danny K Davis, a Democratic representative.

The ‘MEATF CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF EXCELLENCE FOR 2021’ has been awarded to the producers of Jai Bhim, an Indian movie on police brutality that was released in 2021 “based on a true story on social justice,” a press release from his office said.

The entire team of Jai Bhim, including Justice K. Chandru (story), Producers Surya & Jyothika, and Director T.J. Gnanavel have been invited to receive the award at the 11th Congressional Global Community Oscars on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Yellow Box Theater in Naperville, Illinois.

The International Rising Star Award, which aims to recognize the outstanding work done by an emerging leader across the globe, has been awarded to actor and DMK MLA Udhaynidhi Stalin. He will be honoured by Congressman Davis in a star-studded awards ceremony at the 11th Annual Congressional Global Community Oscars in Illinois. Davis has extended a personal invitation to Stalin to receive the prestigious honour in the U.S., the press release said.

The 11th Annual Congressional Oscars Gala is expected to be an action-packed event “with mesmerizing entertainment, U.S. Naval band, U.S. Color guards, and a dazzling European fashion show” the release added.