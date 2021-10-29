Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation ( procedure on Friday and he is recovering well, said a statement issued by Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday following an episode of giddiness. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days, the hospital further said.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (October 28, 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery hospital in the statement.

CAR is a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain, noted senior vascular surgeon Dr J Amalorpavanathan told news agency PTI.

The 70-year old actor received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on October 25. He had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor's upcoming film 'Annaatthe' will hit screens on November 4.