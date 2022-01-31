Ernakulam (Kerala): Actor Mammootty, who is well known for his charity works, has offered legal assistance to the family of Madhu, a tribal youth who was lynched by the public, mistaking him for a thief at Attappadi, in Palakkad district in February 2018. The actor came forward to help the family of Madhu after he learned about the trial of the case being adjourned as no prosecutor appeared for the victim at the court.

Robert Kuriakose, who is coordinating the charity works of the actor, in a Facebook post said that Mammootty had instructed him to make all possible arrangements needed for the family of the victim and that the latter had personally spoken to the Kerala Law Minister, P Rajeev, regarding this.

"The Minister had offered to get the best government advocate to appear for the family of Madhu and the victim's family has also expressed their willingness to have a government advocate," Robert Kuriakose wrote in his Facebook post.

Following this, Mammootty instructed Kuriakose that all possible help be done to the family, and at any point, if they need legal help that should also be provided. Senior Kerala High Court lawyer P Nandakumar is instructed to provide legal advice to the family or for anyone who comes forward to support the victim's family.

He said now the government itself is taking care of the legal needs of the family, and that the actor would provide all-out assistance in the form of legal advice or any other needs to Madhu's family.