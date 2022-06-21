Bengaluru: Kannada actor Digant (38) suffered a serious neck injury on Tuesday in Goa while attempting a summersault on the beach. According to sources close to the actor, he has suffered a neck injury and has been airlifted to Bengaluru where he is being treated at the Manipal Hospital.

They further revealed that he was given first aid in Goa. Earlier, the 38 -year-old actor suffered a serious eye injury during the shooting of a Hindi film. His next film 'Gaalipata 2' is scheduled to release on August 12.