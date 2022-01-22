New Delhi: Women and student activists Friday staged protests to demand the arrest of the accused in the alleged molestation case on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus earlier this week.

Activists from All India Democratic Women’s Association, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students’ Federation of India protested in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged ”police inaction” in the matter.

The alleged incident happened On January 17 near the VC House when a man riding on a motorcycle tried to drag a female student when she was walking in the VC road, towards the forest and attempted to rape her. “Such incidents being reported and casually handled by the police must be condemned,” the protesters said in a statement.

Later in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union took out a march from the university campus to Vasant Kunj police station to demand the arrest of the accused.

Watch: Delhi: JNU students protest after PhD student molested on campus