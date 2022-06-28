Bengaluru: A social activist has written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana requesting him to pass directions to the Tamil Nadu government to auction the assets of late Chief Minister Jayalalitha worth millions lying in the state treasuries. Social activist Narasimhamoorthy has written to the Chief Justice of India to auction off valuable saris, watches, slippers and other items “which are rotting in the treasury in Vidhana Soudha”.

The assets, including 11,344 saris, 750 slippers, 250 shawls and furniture, were confiscated by the CBI officials in Tamil Nadu 26 years ago in 1996 from Jayalalithaa as she was accused of having accumulated assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. After 10 years i.e; in 2016 Jayalalithaa passed away. Narasimhamoorthy said that if they put confiscated items for auction, they would be bought by her fans and supporters, which will bring revenue to the government also.

But, she had died of illness before the sentencing. in July 2020, authorities listed nearly four kg gold, 601 kg silver, over 8,300 books, 10,438 dress material and other cloth and puja items among the numerous things that figure in the exhaustive list of movable and immovable properties in late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence in Chennai.