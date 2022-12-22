Bhubaneswar: High-drama unfolded in the Odisha capital after a young social activist climbed atop a hoarding and threatened to end his life after being denied permission to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Muktikant Biswal, who reached Bhubaneswar on padyatra from Rourkela by covering a distance of 530 km last week, has been pressing for fulfilment of promises made by the CM to the residents of steel city, Rourkela, nearly a decade ago. He climbed the hoarding installed at Sishu Bhawan Square in the capital city.

Muktikant Biswal belongs to Rourkela and his threat to die by suicide from high-rise hoarding kept officials on tenterhooks. He was eventually rescued by the Fire Services personnel.

Initially the Police and Fire Services personnel had tried to persuade him to descend from the hoarding, but in vain. Then the Fire Services personnel reached near Biswal, who was sitting atop the hoarding, and rescued him after a four-hour-long operation. He was brought down with the help of a fire truck ladder.

Biswal was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital for a health check-up. “The fight will continue till fulfilment of promises made by the CM. If arrested, I will resort to fast-unto-death in jail,” said Biswal after being rescued.