Rudrapur: Uttarakhand government is closely monitoring all the madrassas in the state and plans to get them recognised by the education department following due verification, state transport, and social welfare minister, Chandan Ramdas said on Tuesday.

"Action will be taken against the unrecognized madrassas in Uttarakhand. Any madrassas which will not be recognized will be closed," the minister said while speaking to the media. "Out of 419 madrassas operating in the state, 192 madrassas get government assistance. Children studying in unrecognized madrassas do not get admission in government schools in classes 6 and 9," he said.

Also read: Nearly 7,500 madrasas found running without recognition: UP minister

"Minority children should not be deprived of education and the quality of education in madrassas should be improved, so instructions have been given to give recognition to madrassas from the education department. Despite this, if the government-aided madrassas do not take recognition from the department, then these madrassas will be closed. All madrassas of the state are being investigated," the minister said.