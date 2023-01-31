Ajmer (Rajasthan): Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee, raised concerns over incidents that are allegedly spoiling the ambience at Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti's Dargah (shrine) in Ajmer here. He sought the intervention of the district administration to ensure compliance of rules. He made a special mention of the Bareilawis, accusing them of trying to vitiate the atmosphere at the shrine of the Sufi saint.

On Saturday night during the 811th Urs festival, members belonging to Bareilawis sect created ruckus at the shrine. A clash took place between servitors and pilgrims. A stampede like situation arose. People began scurrying for safety. "Bareilawis were also raising slogans that do not sync with the principles of the Sufi saint's shrine," alleged secretary of the Anjuman Committee.

On Monday, Sarwar Chishti, further alleged that Bareilawis were indulging in sloganeering for the past 4-5 years at the Dargah shrine. "On behalf of the Sadar of the Dargah Committee, a message board was put up on the Dargah campus giving instructions to the faithfuls not to raise slogans other than Kadimi. Besides, the letter was also written to Ajmer district administration and the office of the Superintendent of Police to intervene in the matter," Sarwar Chishti added.

Last Saturday night, on the occasion of annual Urs festival, the clash took place between servitors and faithfuls on the campus of Shahjahani Masjid, adjacent to the Dargah. The fight broke out between members of Khadim and Bareilawis in which several people sustained injuries.