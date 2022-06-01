Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister.

Addressing the media persons at Mangaluru airport on Tuesday, Bommai said, "The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."

Notably, a section of seers has alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers have also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem.

Replying to a question on demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Bommai said it would not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the case is before the court and the issue is coming up for hearing on June 3.

A local court here on Tuesday started hearing a petition over the controversy related to the Jumma Masjid in Malali near Mangaluru. Reportedly, a "temple-like structure" had emerged during the demolition of the centuries-old mosque. (ANI)