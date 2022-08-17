New Delhi: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has demanded the Union Health Ministry to launch a massive crackdown on the large-scale online racket of fake drugs and ghost physicians. Talking to ETV Bharat, AIOCD’s general secretary Rajiv Singhal said the racket is running in most of the metros and towns in India.

“Heavy discounts offered by online players to push out small pharmacies from business, are adopting unethical, illegal ways and means like selling duplicate or fake drugs. States across the country have a very weak regulatory network. Cross-border sale of drugs on the internet has become a green field to culprits under the pretext of convenience,” said Singhal.

He said that developed and highly regulated countries have cautiously prohibited the sale of drugs on the internet after witnessing mishaps, in spite of stringent legal penalties. “Public health care is regarded as top priority over the convenience of online buying,” he said. Recently, a special task force in Uttarakhand seized fake drugs and medicine worth crores of rupees which were supposed to be sold online. “There should be a strong regulation in online selling of drugs,” said Singhal.

He claimed that the online sale of medicine is taking place while disregarding the provisions of law and is rampantly carried out by some big corporate houses under the nose of state regulators. Almost two years back, raids conducted in Rajasthan also unearthed a huge racket where fake drugs were seized.

Also read: Combining certain medicines with ibuprofen can cause permanent damage to the kidneys: Research

“The AIOCD has been appealing to the Union Health Ministry to discourage the sale of drugs on the internet and hefty discounts beyond trade margin provided to trade by circulating mandatory price lists by manufacturers as per DPCO provisions,” said Singhal.

Asserting that the easy availability of narcotic drugs, sedatives, abortion pills are equally serious, Singhal said that prescription by “ghost physicians” to unknown patients are common practice of these players. Singhal said that particular online apps, doing business of drugs and medicines keep providing prescriptions even without going into the issues faced by the patients.

“A detail probe into financial documents of entities carrying online sale of drugs with predatory prices may reveal the gimmick of losses incurred and ways to reduce loss by selling duplicate, fake medicines or unethical substitution of prescriptions of drugs disregarding provisions of Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 (Rules 1945) Rule 65,” said Singhal.