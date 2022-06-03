Hubballi (Karnataka): Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has made controversial remarks on the issue of loudspeakers while attending an event in Hubli of Karnataka on Thursday. He said that if he is authorised to implement the Supreme Court order, he would shoot down those who are not complying with the apex court's order on the use of loudspeakers for Azaan at 5 am.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said that no one is complying with the Government Order restricting the use of loudspeakers for Azaan. Mutalik said, “if I am authorised to take action, I will strictly implement the order within 24 hours and will shoot down those who do not follow the order.” According to the Supreme Court's order, there is a specific direction on imposing restrictions on the use of loudspeakers by temples, churches and mosques. Subsequently, the Karnataka government gave a 15-day deadline for these religious institutions to follow it, but they did not follow it. Mutalik said, “If the State government is unable to take tough decisions, let it step down and give me the authority to act,” he said.

Targeting the present government for its inaction regarding the issue of loudspeakers, Mutalik said he will campaign in front of the BJP MLAs' offices across the State on June 8. He further said that he will expose the policy of the State government and urge the people not to vote for the BJP in the next elections. However, after making such a controversial statement he has been widely criticised for making such violent remarks. Demands have also been made to take action against him in some places.