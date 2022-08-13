Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Two persons burnt to death, nine others were injured, on Friday, when an acid tank exploded as lightning hit the storage facility at Hindustan Zinc Limited in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The mishap occurred at Hindustan Zinc Limited plant situated at Puthauli in Chittorgarh district of the state. Of the nine injured persons the condition of five was stated to be critical.

The critically injured have been referred to Udaipur district hospital. Udaipur Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal has ordered a probe into the incident. However, the identity of the deceased was not known.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kailash Singh Sandhu, said the acid tank exploded due to lightning and employees working nearby suffered burn injuries. Two persons died in the explosion while nine injured have been undergoing treatment at district hospital in Udaipur. The condition of five injured was stated to be critical. Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Dinesh Vaishnav said that nine injured persons in the explosion after giving them the first-aid have been referred to Udaipur.