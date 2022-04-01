Rajanna Sirisilla (Telangana): A chicken shop owner was attacked with acid by a group of street vendors in which nine others were injured and one's condition was said to be critical. The incident took place at Tippapur village, Vemulawada Municipality area in Rajanna Sirisilla District.

Harish, a resident of Tippapur village, runs a chicken shop, while some street vendors from the Sapthagiri colony came to purchase chicken from his shop. After cooking at home, they came to the shop and complained that the chicken was of poor quality. During the argument, a clash took place between the two groups.

Also Read: Braveheart Gujarat girl fights three armed burglars, forces them to retreat

The enraged street vendors attacked Harish and others who came to stop the scuffle. The street vendors threw acid on them. Ten people were seriously injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to Karimnagar Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that the condition of one of them is serious. Vemulawada town CI Venkatesh said the case was registered as per the complaint of both parties.