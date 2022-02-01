Srinagar (J&K): A 24-year-old woman faced an acid attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. Unknown persons attacked the woman with acid in Safa Kadal area of old Srinagar in the evening. "The girl has been shifted to hospital and police has reached the spot to identify the attackers," a police officer said.

Official sources said the woman was attacked by some unknown persons outside her business unit this evening. She was immediately taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for treatment. The Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that the victim's face had been completely damaged. “The girl is being operated upon to see whether her eyes are damaged,” he said. A police official from Nowhatta police station said that the investigation in this regard has been started.

(With agency inputs)

Read: Woman injured in acid attack in TN, police register case