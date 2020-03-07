New Delhi: 'Each for Equal', theme for International Women's Day 2020, lays emphasis on the gender equal world. Celebrating the women's achievements and increasing visibility is perhaps the key to gender equality. Indian women scientists have made us proud. They are a great source of inspiration.

Anandi Gopalrao Joshi, the first Hindu woman to obtain a medical degree in the Western hemisphere, was born Yamuna Joshi on March 31, 1865 in Poona, India.

Edavaleth Kakkat Janaki Ammal was a renowned botanist and plant cytologist who made significant contributions to genetics, evolution, phytogeography and ethnobotany. She was the Founder Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. She is the winner of Padma Shri Award.

Kamala Sohonie, was the first Indian woman to have bagged a PhD degree in the scientific discipline. She retired as First Lady Director, Institute of Science, Mumbai

She received the Life time achievement felicitation by ICMR. She was the first female student of Prof. CV Raman, who is also known for Raman Effect. ). She is the recipient of the Rashtrapati award for best scientific research

