Nagpur: One of the most ardent followers of the Gandhian school of political thought, Acharya Vinoba Bhave is renowned for his aim to practice what he professed: putting the thoughts of Gandhi to use. Perhaps this is why the Father of the Nation chose Bhave as the first disciple of his philosophy of self-reliance and non-cooperation.

Born on September 11, 1895, in the Gagode village of Konkan's Raigad district, Bhave from a young age was attracted to the concept of spirituality. This might have been the reason he chose to go to Varanasi, while on his way to Mumbai for Inter examinations. On March 15, 1916, Bhave reached Varanasi. While he was there, he came upon a speech by Mahatma Gandhi. He was deeply moved with the ideas he was propagating and wrote a letter to Gandhi asking more questions. Gandhi invited Bhave to his Satyagrahi Ashram in Kocharab. On June 7, 1916, Vinoba Bhave met Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi for the first time, beginning his journey down the long, winding path of Gandhian thought.

Being appointed by Gandhi in 1921 as the Director of the Satyagrahi Ashram in Wardha, Bhave's foray into active freedom struggle began with him experimenting with the idea of driving the British out of India using self-reliant villages. In 1930, he was imprisoned for his role in the anti-British demonstrations. He spent the next two years in jail.

As World War II commenced in 1939, Bhave went around the country, from village to village, asking citizens to not participate in the war, eventually being arrested in the process for his speeches. In 1942, in the middle of the war, Bhave was arrested multiple times by the British government for his participation in the 'Chale Jao' movement, eventually being released in 1945. He also set up Gram Vikas Mandals (village development committees).

Forever a Gandhian, Bhave's work did not stop with the liberation of India. In 1951, he started the Bhoodan movement to create an unforeseen land reform system in the country. Kicking off on April 18, 1951 in Pochampalli village in Telangana, the movement saw Ramcharan Reddy, a farmer in the village, donating 100 acres of land to the movement.

The movement lasted 13 years and three months, during which Bhave travelled 80,000 km across the country, ultimately donating a total of 45 lakh acres of land to the landless people of the country. The legendary freedom fighter and upholder of Gandhi's ideology of non-cooperation, self-reliance, and non-violence, passed away on November 15, 1982 in Wardha. His work and message has since been continuously carried forward through Vinoba Vichar Kendra in Nagpur.