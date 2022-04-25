Jaipur (Rajasthan): The inner conflict within Congress in Rajasthan came to the fore when Archarya Pramod Krishnan – one of the senior most leaders in the states sharply responded to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent statement on resignation.

Taking to tweet the Krishnan who is also considered to be close to to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and also the supporter of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot wrote - Before putting in the paper, issuing threats to resign was similar to blackmailing the high command Mukhya Mantri Ji".

Though Krishnan didn’t name anyone but his reference to “Mukhya Mantri Ji” is enough to indicate that he was referring to Chief Minister Gehlot only.

A few days ago, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking at a function had said that "Such things create confusion. It also affects governance. Hence, don't go by such rumours." "My resignation letter was with Congress president Sonia Gandhi since 1968. Suppose the Congress high command wanted to change chief minister, no one will get a wind of it. It will be done without knowing."

