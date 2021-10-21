Puducherry: The Mettupalayam Police have booked case against four administrators, including ace Tamil director Shankar's cricketer son-in-law, of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), on charges of failing to report a sexual abuse crime.

Cricketer Rohit, captain of the cricket association, is married to director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar

Cricket coach Tamaraikkannan has allegedly sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl while on training and the girl has reported and complained to the cricket board officials. But they advised her "to adjust with the coach," and did not take any action.

The girl then formally lodged a complaint at the Child Welfare Committee, following which the complaint has reached Mettupalayam Police.

Based on the girl's complaint, police filed a case against coach Tamaraikkannan on charges of sexually harassing a 17 year old girl.

Shankar's son-in-law Rohit, another coach Jayakumar, cricket association president Damodaran, secretary Venkat were booked under POCSO Act for failing to report the crime to authorities.

The Puducherry cricket academy engages coaches to hold training sessions for aspiring cricketers.