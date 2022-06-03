Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Deharadun Police arrested an accused Rajendra Singh from Kargi Chowk under Clement Town police station limits in Dehradun on Thursday. Thereafter, Singh was produced before a court from where he was sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

Madhusundan Bimbet, the maternal uncle of Bollywood actress Amrita Singh, owns a costly 20 bighas land plot at a prime location in Dehradun. Before Madhusundan Bimbet's death on January 19, 2019, he was staying alone in the house on the sprawling land plot. After Madhusundan's demise, his sister Tahira S Bimbet was the care taker of her brother's property.

On March 17, 2022, Tahira Bimbet filed a complaint with the police station concerned against accused Rajendra Singh and other, stating that they had prepared a fake will and on the basis of which the accused was claiming to be the sole inheritor of the deceased's property.