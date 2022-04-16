Kanpur Dehat Kanpur Dehat District Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Jha on Friday sentenced seven persons including a lawyer to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 11.32 lakh for committing a murder. This might be a rare case where an advocate who himself was fighting his case got severe punishment.

Accused Ravendra had kidnapped the daughter of a fellow villager Babu Lal. Babu Lal lodged an FIR against Ravendra and was fighting his case. On July 18, 2009, around 8 am, Ravendra and other the co-accused forced their entry into the house of Babu Lal and severely thrashed him and his wife Shanti Devi.

Their shrieks attracted three brothers--Devi Charan, Ganga Charan, and Kali Charan-who were their neighbors. They reached there and challenged the intruders and saved Babu Lal and his wife.

Around 10.40 am, when Babu Lal, Shanti Devi, Devi Charan, Ganga Charan, and Kali Charan were going to Chaubepur to lodge an FIR, then Ravendra, Hari Ram, Ram Dayal, Dharmendra alias Pappu, Rajeev alias Raju, Ramu and Saleem alias Gabbar, all accused accosted them near Dilwarpur Minor and again thrashed Babu Lal and Shanti Devi while the three brothers were trying to save them, they shot dead Ganga Charan, leaving the rest of them badly bruised.

Later, the deceased's brother Devi Charan lodged a complaint against the seven accused. During the trial, Babu Lal and Shanti, two material witnesses and victims turned hostile but on evidence of other witnesses and proper investigation, all accused got punished.

District Government Advocate Raju Porwal and Senior Prosecution Officer of CBCID Nagesh Dixit said that seven people including father and son have been fined Rs 11.32 lakh along with life imprisonment. In default of payment of the fine, the convicts will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three years.

After committing the crime, accused Ramu alias Ramendra studied law, hoping that he will be able to bypass the law after having more details about it. For that, he also started practicing as an advocate in the Mati District Court for the last six years. But neither his law degree nor his tricks worked as he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Also Read: Don't apologise but withdraw lookout circular against Aakar Patel: Delhi court to CBI