Pune(Maharastra): Accused Santosh Jadhav has said that he was not involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala last week. According to police sources, last week Pune Rural Police arrested Santosh Jadhav, a fugitive accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala and Manchar, from Gujarat. After that, a team of Punjab police reached Pune for two days to interrogate Santosh.

The accused claimed that was in Gujarat on the day of Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Earlier, another accused Saurabh Mahakal had said that he was also not involved in the murder case, sources added.

Earlier, the Delhi and Punjab police had released photos of eight shooters and claimed that Santosh was the main shooter in the case. As per media reports, 13 pistols were seized from the Santosh Jadhav gang which were from Madhya Pradesh.