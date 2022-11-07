New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four people, including the alleged mastermind of Jahangirpuri violence, who was granted bail on Friday. Ansar, Zakir, Arbaaz, and Junail were arrested for attempting to jeopardize peace in the Jahangirpuri area as part of preventive action, police said.

While Ansar Shiekh is the prime accused, Zakir’s name also cropped up during a police investigation into the violence that took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this year. Ansar was arrested on April 17 along with 13 other people.

On November 4, the Rohini District Court in Delhi granted him bail stating the investigation was complete and a charge sheet was filed. He had been granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

According to sources, after getting bail, Ansar had taken out a procession after coming out of jail. Furthermore, he, along with Zakir and others, also tried to instigate the people in the area on Sunday. Earlier, a video of Ansar making a 'Pushpa style' (movie) gesture while going inside the Rohini court went viral.

Earlier, police opposed the bail saying he was held on the basis of CCTV footage in a case where eight police personnel were attacked and he was one of the prime accused. The court, however, said that no purpose would be served by keeping him in jail and granted bail.